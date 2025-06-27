Four-star OL Tyreek Jemison makes the call for Kentucky

Kentucky is stockpiling talent in the trenches.
The latest big commitment comes from massive Peach State offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison, who made the call for the Wildcats over Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others on Friday.
Kentucky hosted the Rivals four-star interior OL out of Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County for his final official visit on June 20-22 weekend and left a strong impression on the priority target up front that helped Jemison make up his mind.
"Kentucky feels like home," Jemison started. "The coaches and the people in the community -- that’s what makes the program. On the official visit, they went all out for me -- and gave me several one-on-one talks, showing me their board and proving it to me on the visit."
Jemison's time back on the Bluegrass included face time with multiple Kentucky coaches, including Mark Stoops.
Kentucky preached transparency and consistency -- two themes that lifted the Wildcats to the top with Jemison.
"Talking with Coach Stoops along with Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford)," he started. "The individual plan they had for me -- coming in early and being their guy on the offensive line in the SEC ... They have a plan for me to be a franchise player at Kentucky."
The in-state Yellow Jackets and Ole Miss each had momentum in this recruitment before Kentucky started to separate from the pack in the last few days.
Jemison's connections at Kentucky proved to be strongest and with long-term staying power.
"Kentucky football fits my goals of playing the best of the best teams, which are in the SEC," he said. "Kentucky was my first SEC offer and recruited me extremely hard throughout this entire process, and it never slower down. It only got even stronger."