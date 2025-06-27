Four-star OL Tyreek Jemison makes the call for Kentucky

Kentucky is stockpiling talent in the trenches.

The latest big commitment comes from massive Peach State offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison, who made the call for the Wildcats over Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others on Friday.

Kentucky hosted the Rivals four-star interior OL out of Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County for his final official visit on June 20-22 weekend and left a strong impression on the priority target up front that helped Jemison make up his mind.

"Kentucky feels like home," Jemison started. "The coaches and the people in the community -- that’s what makes the program. On the official visit, they went all out for me -- and gave me several one-on-one talks, showing me their board and proving it to me on the visit."