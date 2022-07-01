Four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman breaks down his commitment to Michigan

Michigan got a much needed boost to their 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman . The Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School was in Ann Arbor last month for an official visit and that was enough to tip the scales in favor of the Wolverines.

"I decided that the Wolverines were the team for me because the showed me the plan they had for me on my official visit," Bridgeman said. "They showed me the defensive scheme along with my film, what I can improve on, and how I can help the defense they run. Academics has been a huge thing for my mom and me through this process. Michigan has one of the best academic programs.

"The relationship I have with coach Helow, coach Newsome, and coach LaTroy has been an ongoing thing," he said. They came down to our showcase and showed love. They've come by the school and I've been out there and it's been the same vibe. The love I got from them and the consistent relationship made me pull the trigger for them. Talking with Junior Colson also played a part.

"It's the life after football there too," said Bridgeman. "You're either going to go there, perform, and go to the league or you're going to go there for four years and get a good full-time job. That was big for me too."