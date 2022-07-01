Four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman breaks down his commitment to Michigan
Michigan got a much needed boost to their 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School was in Ann Arbor last month for an official visit and that was enough to tip the scales in favor of the Wolverines.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I decided that the Wolverines were the team for me because the showed me the plan they had for me on my official visit," Bridgeman said. "They showed me the defensive scheme along with my film, what I can improve on, and how I can help the defense they run. Academics has been a huge thing for my mom and me through this process. Michigan has one of the best academic programs.
"The relationship I have with coach Helow, coach Newsome, and coach LaTroy has been an ongoing thing," he said. They came down to our showcase and showed love. They've come by the school and I've been out there and it's been the same vibe. The love I got from them and the consistent relationship made me pull the trigger for them. Talking with Junior Colson also played a part.
"It's the life after football there too," said Bridgeman. "You're either going to go there, perform, and go to the league or you're going to go there for four years and get a good full-time job. That was big for me too."
WHAT THE WOLVERINES ARE GETTING...
Bridgeman is a violent hitter who does a great job of stopping the ball carrier in his tracks. He has the quickness and overall speed to be an effective blitzer and keep running backs from making big plays on the outside. Consistency is the biggest thing with Bridgeman. He has the skill set to be a big time player at the next level but he is still raw in some areas. Coaches at the next level will help Bridgeman focus on the finer points of his game. Once that happens, it will be hard for the coaches to keep Bridgeman off the field.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MICHIGAN...
Michigan needed to reverse some of the negative momentum they've had on the recruiting trail and Bridgeman helps in a big way. The four-star will replace Rivals250 linebacker Raylen Wilson, who decommitted from the Wolverines this past week, and his commitment could help Michigan recruit a talent rich area where they've had a lot of success in the past. Bridgeman is a well-known prospect in the Philadelphia area and he'll work on recruiting a number of Michigan targets he is close with. Michigan will bring in more linebackers in this class but getting Bridgeman onboard at this point in the cycle was key.