Four-star LB Keylan Moses shuts down his recruitment

Keylan Moses made an early declaration for the in-state LSU Tigers as one of the early pieces of Brian Kelly's 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 3 in the Rivals team rankings.

That didn't stop schools like Texas A&M and Oregon from continuing to chip away at Moses, the No. 6-ranked linebacker in the Rivals250 for this cycle out of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab.

Moses made official visits to both programs in June and will open his senior season on Friday night. His focus is now completely off his recruitment and onto the season. Moses told Rivals he's locked in with LSU.

"I'm fully 1,000-percent committed,' Moses told Rivals. "I shut down my recruitment. Those schools were really recruiting me. Oregon pushed really hard, I love Coach (Jay) Bateman at Texas A&M."

"It was real close, very very close," he continued. "My full focus is on the Tigers. I'm home. There's no point in going anywhere else when I can leave my legacy at home."