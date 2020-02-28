News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 11:06:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star Kyran Montgomery schedules Illinois, Mizzou trips

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Indianapolis defensive end Kyran Montgomery is methodically working his way through the recruiting process, and visiting schools when the opportunities arise. He has scheduled two visits for March,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}