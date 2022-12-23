Four-star Kyle Parker ready to be next great LSU wide receiver
LUCAS, Texas - Kyle Parker made things official on Wednesday. The Rivals250 four-star pass catcher inked with LSU after a recruitment that saw his stock explode following a breakout junior campaign in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Offers rolled in from the likes of Arkansas, Louisville, Penn State, and Texas, but the Tigers won out in the summer. Parker took two consecutive visits to Baton Rouge in June and was sold on Brian Kelly's program.
It was an easy sell for Parker to play at LSU. With extensive family ties to the school and the state of Louisiana, the four-star receiver had always envisioned himself wearing the purple and gold while playing at Death Valley.
"It's a big moment in my lifetime. I've been working towards this day since I was a little kid. I grew up an LSU fan, and I've been to Louisiana so many times now," Parker told Rivals. "Being able to say that I'm an LSU Tiger is the greatest thing ever."
The first-year LSU staff extended an offer to Parker in May, and the Tigers quickly made the Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy standout a priority. Parker developed strong relationships in Baton Rouge that made him excited to play in the SEC.
"I definitely feel like I'm at home," Parker said about LSU. "I get to represent my people from Louisiana too, so that's an even bigger thing."
Following his summer commitment, all Parker did was put up big numbers as a senior. He caught 72 passes for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns, showing up under the brightest lights in the Lone Star State. That included a 23-catch, 341-yard, and three-touchdown single-game performance.
Now, he's ready to carry that success over to the collegiate level. Along with preparing to handle duties in the return game, Parker is welcoming the expectations that come with playing wide receiver at LSU.
"There's definitely big shoes to fill at LSU. They call it WRU. Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, Jarvis Landry - a lot of greats have come through there," said Parker. "That's what I'm working towards. I'm trying to be the next great."
Kyle Parker is the No. 250 prospect nationally and No. 42 recruit in the Lone Star State for the 2023 cycle, according to Rivals. He is set to enroll early in January at the school that he grew up cheering for.