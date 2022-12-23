LUCAS, Texas - Kyle Parker made things official on Wednesday. The Rivals250 four-star pass catcher inked with LSU after a recruitment that saw his stock explode following a breakout junior campaign in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Offers rolled in from the likes of Arkansas, Louisville, Penn State, and Texas, but the Tigers won out in the summer. Parker took two consecutive visits to Baton Rouge in June and was sold on Brian Kelly's program.

It was an easy sell for Parker to play at LSU. With extensive family ties to the school and the state of Louisiana, the four-star receiver had always envisioned himself wearing the purple and gold while playing at Death Valley.

"It's a big moment in my lifetime. I've been working towards this day since I was a little kid. I grew up an LSU fan, and I've been to Louisiana so many times now," Parker told Rivals. "Being able to say that I'm an LSU Tiger is the greatest thing ever."