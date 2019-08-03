THE LATEST: A former South Carolina commit, Florida-based tackle Issiah Walker has long since narrowed his search to include only the in-state programs. On Saturday, the four-star prospect discussed his views on Florida, Florida State and Miami. He also detailed his timetable for a verbal commitment.







IN HIS WORDS





ON MIAMI:



“They always wanted me to be a Cane. I visited last week again. I spent some time with Coach [Butch] Barry.”





ON BUTCH BARRY:

"He helps set Miami apart for me. I really love his coaching and he’s been doing it for a long time. He really knows what it takes, man. He knows what it takes. He did it in the NFL for seven years, so he knows how to get me there."





ON FLORIDA STATE:

“I was up there last week, too. They want me to come there and anchor their line playing tackle. I’m close with Coach [Telly] Lockette."





ON TELLY LOCKETTE:

"He’s a good coach. Plus, he’s a Miami dude so we clicked right away. The first time I was really around him, we hit off. We bonded really well."





ON FLORIDA:

“I’m close with a lot of the coaches there. I’m close with Dan Mullen and Coach [Brian] Johnson. Also, some others. They all are cool at Florida. I like the whole culture at the school”





ON DAN MULLEN:

“He’s a cool coach. He’s a funny guy. He’s gonna make you laugh no matter what -- no matter what. He’s a laid back guy.”





ON BACKING OFF HIS COMMITMENT TO SOUTH CAROLINA:

“They were cool. They still text me, like, every day. We talk. It was just the fans, man. The fans were really mad. Like, they were real, real mad.”





ON A COMMITMENT TIMETABLE:



“I think it’ll be over in the middle of the season. I probably won’t wait. I’m graduating in December and I’ll be committed before that … I think”