Illinois has been working hard to keep the most talented players close to home and earlier this year the Illini staff got some great news when Rivals250 Chicago wide receiver Jadon Thompson committed to the school. Since then, Thompson has gone from recruit to recruiter as he works to bring other talent with him to Champaign. Rivals.com caught up with Thompson to talk about how things have been since he's committed and who he's trying to bring with him to Illinois.

"When I committed to Illinois it blew up on Twitter a lot. I got a lot of fan love. I think Illinois fans are really good and they're always showing a lot of love."

In-state attention: "There was a lot of talk about staying home and representing for my home state. When I first committed I had to turn my phone off because everyone was texting me. Nobody was expecting it because it was sort of a surprise. It's been great since."

Relationship with coaches: "The bond has only gotten stronger. It's like family. I think of them as family. They teach me a lot, mainly about being a man and becoming a great person. I want to help turn the program around because Illinois is my state and that's their whole goal."

Expectations this season: "I feel like we're going to shock the world a little bit. Especially when the 2020 class gets there. Then we're really going to be on the road to where we should be. But this year they're going to get back and track and show everyone that we can play in the Big 10."

Others he's recruiting: "I'm working on some 2021 guys and 2022 guys that have offers. I'm trying to get the young guys because that's the future."

Other schools still calling: "Purdue, Cincinnati, Michigan and a few others but I'm not planning on taking any other visits."