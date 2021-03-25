Rivals.com - Four-star DT Tygee Hill to LSU: 'There's no better time than now'

THE SITUATION

The decision is ... and it's early than expected. Four-star New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive tackle Tygee Hill gave a commitment to the in-state Tigers of LSU on Thursday. Alabama, Florida and Florida State were other finalists for the nation's No. 19-ranked defensive tackle. Hill joins a long list of elite in-state commitments for LSU along with five-star Walker Howard, Rivals100 offensive tackle Will Campbell and Karr teammate Aaron Anderson in the Tigers' 2022 class, which entered the day ranked No. 2 nationally on Rivals. Hill is the first defensive lineman in LSU's class and 11th player overall. Eight of the commitments hail from The Boot.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I just felt like this was the right time. There’s no better time than now. This is a big announcement and I’m ready to get out to the world. It was just a gut feeling. I felt that this was the time." "The coaches that made the biggest impact on my decision was Coach (Ed) Orgeron and Coach Mickey Joseph. They made sure I was a priority for LSU. I wanted to commit to LSU because they felt like family. LSU separated their self from the pack by always keeping consistent communication and always wanting better for myself." "My main goal for when I go to LSU is to leave LSU better than when I came as a program. My parents loved the decision they just wanted to make sure I was happy with the decision. My coaches were excited about the decision and were happy I chose LSU."

