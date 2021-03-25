Rivals.com - Four-star DT Tygee Hill to LSU: 'There's no better time than now'

Four-star DT Tygee Hill to LSU: 'There's no better time than now'
THE SITUATION
The decision is ... and it's early than expected.
Four-star New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive tackle Tygee Hill gave a commitment to the in-state Tigers of LSU on Thursday. Alabama, Florida and Florida State were other finalists for the nation's No. 19-ranked defensive tackle.
Hill joins a long list of elite in-state commitments for LSU along with five-star Walker Howard, Rivals100 offensive tackle Will Campbell and Karr teammate Aaron Anderson in the Tigers' 2022 class, which entered the day ranked No. 2 nationally on Rivals.
Hill is the first defensive lineman in LSU's class and 11th player overall. Eight of the commitments hail from The Boot.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I just felt like this was the right time. There’s no better time than now. This is a big announcement and I’m ready to get out to the world. It was just a gut feeling. I felt that this was the time."
"The coaches that made the biggest impact on my decision was Coach (Ed) Orgeron and Coach Mickey Joseph. They made sure I was a priority for LSU. I wanted to commit to LSU because they felt like family. LSU separated their self from the pack by always keeping consistent communication and always wanting better for myself."
"My main goal for when I go to LSU is to leave LSU better than when I came as a program. My parents loved the decision they just wanted to make sure I was happy with the decision. My coaches were excited about the decision and were happy I chose LSU."
RIVALS REACTION
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Hill has been a key cog in Edna Karr's collection of state championship runs over the past three years, which has resulted in two more titles in the trophy case. As a junior in 2020, Hill was named to the Louisiana Class 4A All-State Team and was also an All-District 10-4A selection inside at defensive tackle.
Hill has been a reliable force in the middle capable of making plays up and down the line of scrimmage with major athleticism for an interior tackle. He's also made a living absorbing double-teams and either coming up with big stops or setting up his teammates to make plays at the second level.
Hill boasts a 79-inch wingspan, 31.5-inch arms and 22-inch hands. He's able to quickly shed blockers and race to the football. In camp settings, Hill is hard to contain 1-on-1 with his ability to overpower blockers and also has an arsenal of pass-rush moves.
When he isn't clogging up space and occupying multiple blockers, Hill made a habit out of hustling down the line to dispel outside runs. His consistent backfield penetration opens up for a handful of plays behind the line of scrimmage. He was credited with two sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2020.
Even without much sack production, Hill is a consistent effort player in the middle of Karr’s defensive line that's powerful, hard to contain -- especially if left in 1-on-1 scenarios -- and can generate pressure up the gut.