Advertisement

in other news

2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston with sensational, record-breaking night

2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston with sensational, record-breaking night

Houston shattered Shreveport area records

 • Marshall Levenson
Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits

Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits

Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy in 2015.

 • Adam Friedman
Two teams are trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

Two teams are trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

The latest on what's next for five-star DT Justus Terry and two teams leading the way

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Auburn flips Rivals250 WR Sam Turner away from Georgia Tech

Auburn flips Rivals250 WR Sam Turner away from Georgia Tech

More from Samuel Turner and his decision to flip inside

 • Sam Spiegelman
Texas flips four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon away from Florida State

Texas flips four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon away from Florida State

McCutcheon is the No. 96 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle

 • Marshall Levenson

in other news

2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston with sensational, record-breaking night

2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston with sensational, record-breaking night

Houston shattered Shreveport area records

 • Marshall Levenson
Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits

Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits

Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy in 2015.

 • Adam Friedman
Two teams are trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

Two teams are trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

The latest on what's next for five-star DT Justus Terry and two teams leading the way

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou locks in official visit to Texas
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement