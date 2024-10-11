Advertisement
2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston with sensational, record-breaking night
Houston shattered Shreveport area records
• Marshall Levenson
Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits
Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy in 2015.
• Adam Friedman
Two teams are trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry
The latest on what's next for five-star DT Justus Terry and two teams leading the way
• Sam Spiegelman
Auburn flips Rivals250 WR Sam Turner away from Georgia Tech
More from Samuel Turner and his decision to flip inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Texas flips four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon away from Florida State
McCutcheon is the No. 96 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle
• Marshall Levenson
Four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou locks in official visit to Texas
