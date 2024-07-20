Four-star DL Floyd Boucard talks Oklahoma Sooner commitment
June, like it has become for many top recruits, was the make or break month in Floyd Boucard's recruitment. The Canadian, who is planning on playing his senior season at Miami (Fla.) Central, took ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news