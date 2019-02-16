Four-star defensive lineman Dominic Bailey amassed a strong offer sheet leading up to his junior season. Bailey, now at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, decided to commit to Tennessee during his visit to Knoxville.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"Since my first visit up here I felt like this is the place I wanted to be," Bailey said. "It felt like home. I love the environment around here. I think the coaches here will get he best out of me, academically and on the field.

"Coach Rocker, coach Osovet, and coach Pruitt want me to play three-technique and five-technique as a defensive tackle," he said. "They want me to do everything I've done in high school.

"This was my second time visiting the campus," said Bailey. "It was an unofficial visit. I think I'll take my official visit to Tennessee in December."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Bailey is an active interior defensive lineman with strong hand technique. He gets into the backfield with ease and does a good job chasing plays down from behind. There is a lot we will learn about Bailey's technique and development this coming season with St. Frances because of the national schedule and elite talent they play as a team. The Tennessee coaches and strength and conditioning staff have a lot to work with in Bailey. If he develops the way we think he can, Bailey should turn into an important piece of Tennessee defensive line.