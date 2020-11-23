Four-star DL Bryce Langston talks tight battle, decision timeline
Some expected Ocala (Fla.) Vangard defensive lineman Bryce Langston to be committed by now. Well, the four-star once was committed, from December 2018-May 2019, Langston was on the Florida commitme...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news