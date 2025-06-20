Four-star DJ Williams shuts down recruitment after Louisville commitment

DJ Williams has come off the board.

The Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day star, who plays both ways on Friday nights, will play his college football in the ACC.

"Louisville is going to win out," Williams told Rivals. "It's definitely the connections I've made there so far, with Coach (Deion) Branch and Coach (Mark) Ivey. Coach Ivey has been pursuing me since I was pretty much an incoming freshman, so that connection has been extremely strong since Day One.

"The vibes I get from them are way different...the plan they have for things, the structure is truly remarkable."

The four-star took an official visit to Louisville to kick off the month of June, before trips elsewhere, yet UofL ran away with the recruitment over the last travel stop.

"I really knew after last weekend," Williams said. "As we were going back home, my family and I sat down at the airport and talked about the pros and cons. From Coach Branch being an extremely great person and teacher, he does a tremendous job and he was in the NFL, won a Super Bowl MVP. He always has my back.

"He sees himself in me and has been giving me key pointers to work on going into my senior season."