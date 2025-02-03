Four-star DE JaReylan McCoy reopens recruitment after Ole Miss visit

McCoy committed to LSU in January at the Under Armour All-America Game. One month later, the four-star DE has stepped back from that verbal commitment and is exploring his options.

JaReylan McCoy spent last weekend in Oxford getting a closer look at the Rebels.

"It was a big eye-opener," McCoy said of his visit to Ole Miss on Saturday. "It was really good ... I had fun at the basketball game and in meetings."

The four-star DE sat in meetings hosted by Randall Joyner and Pete Golding -- and walked away that much more encouraged by the future of the Ole Miss defense.

"They were telling all the guys in the room what we wanted to hear -- they were promising on playing time and if you wanna play your first year, how you need to be in the green," McCoy detailed. "They're the top defense in the SEC and they're pushing hard for me to join them."

"Coach Joyner is one of the best to do it," he continued. "Coach Golding in the room just makes it 10 times better."