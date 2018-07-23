"I had a conversation with my family and they said they can see me playing at Arkansas and I agree," he said. "It's close enough to Memphis that my family there can still see me but I'm also out on my own."

Gregory made the decision shortly after returning back to IMG Academy after spending the summer living with family in Seattle. His time away from the Southeast gave him a chance to re-think his options and that's where the Razorbacks came into play.

"I will always love the city of Memphis because it's my hometown," Gregory said. "But I think it's time for me to go and do what I need to do for my future and I think the best place for me in Arkansas."

Class of 2019 four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive end Eric Gregory has made a lot of tough decisions during his football career, including making the move from his hometown of Memphis to continue his career at IMG Academy. On Monday, he made another tough call, backing away from his pledge to the University of Memphis and electing to flip to Arkansas.

Even while he was committed to the Tigers, Arkansas didn't give up on recruiting Gregory, with head coach Chad Morris and defensive coordinator John Chavis leading the charge.

"I’ve been talking to both of them a lot and I can say that they’re great guys," Me and Coach Chavis really connect and I feel like I can play for him and do big things. Coach Morris seems like a good head coach, he’s on top of me and my school work any everything I feel like can build a great relationship with him over the next few years."

Gregory has played almost exclusively defensive end during his high school career but said the Razorbacks coaches have told him he might be moved around to a variety of roles at the next level.

"They said they want me to do a lot of different things," Gregory said. "I will start outside but they may move me inside or I might even stand up and play outside linebacker. They like my versatility and how I can fill a number of spots for them.

The move will continue the relationship between Gregory and his IMG teammate, wide receiver Shamar Nash. The pair transferred to IMG Academy together from Memphis (Tenn.) Central and now will line up together for the Razorbacks at the next level.

"Shamar has been one of my best friends and he's been on me about Arkansas," Gregory said. "It's going to be fun to be able to keep playing with him in college."

Gregory becomes the third four-star prospect to commit to the Hawgs in this 2019 class, joining Nash and fellow four-star defensive end Mataio Soli. The Razorbacks now have 10 total commitments in the 2019 class.