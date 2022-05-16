Four-star Daylen Austin on his LSU commitment: It's DBU
THE LATESTDaylen Austin visited schools all over the country and had more than two dozen offers but after visiting LSU, he almost felt compelled to make his commitment.He’s a four-star cornerback. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news