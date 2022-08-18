Four-star CB MarJayvious Moss discusses Oklahoma State, Minnesota interest

"It really shows the people looking at me the determination that I have," Moss said. "I had teammates that checked on me when I was down, but it's all up to me how my recovery has been going. I put in a lot of work and shook back within a month, now I'm back to 110-percent."

However, Moss is back and ready to prove that he is a better player than he was in 2021.

SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport (La.) Northwood four-star athlete MarJayvious Moss returned to the field this month for fall camp with his team after a wild offseason that almost saw him lose it all when he was hit by a car in the late spring.

His team narrowly missed a run to the state championship last year as they fell in the quarterfinals to the eventual state champions. This season, there's a chip on his shoulder to make that run once again.

"We've been competing a lot in the offseason from the summer now into fall camp," he said. "Our main focus is taking it game-by-game and winning as many games as possible and a state championship."

On the recruiting side of things, Moss took one official visit this summer to Minnesota where he was able to step out of his comfort zone and learn about a program that is recruiting him harder than just about anyone else.

"That was a pretty good experience for me," he said. "I'm from the south so all I know is the south. When I went up to Minnesota, it was different with the culture and weather. Very good people up there, very good team and very good coaching staff. PJ Fleck is doing a good job."

Moss also unofficially visited Oklahoma State where he was able to meet with the coaching staff and get a deeper look at the program.

"I didn't go officially so I didn't get the full experience, but they have a really good coaching staff," he said. "I think their facilities just got done building so I plan on going down there to see Oklahoma State again."

Oklahoma State safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt has been his main point of contact in Stillwater as he has been able to get a feel of his intensity.

"He's got a lot of fire and competitiveness in his coaching," he said. "He really shows that he's recruiting me hard and that he's interested in me."

Of the schools that have not offered, LSU and Auburn have been in touch.

"LSU, it's a good culture because it's where I'm from," he said. "I know a lot of players that went there and then went to the NFL."

Moving forward, Moss has a few personal goals and one big team goal for his final run with the Falcons.

"I want 75-plus tackles, four interceptions and at least ten touchdowns offensively. My main goal is to win the state championship."

At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Moss is the No. 12 ranked athlete prospect in the country and the No. 18 recruit from the state of Louisiana.