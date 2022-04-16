Four-star athlete CJ Turner commits to Colorado

While on an unofficial visit to Boulder this weekend, Star City (Ark.) Senior four-star athlete CJ Turner announced his commitment to Colorado, via Twitter. Turner, who landed the offer from the Buffaloes in September, felt the love from Karl Dorrell and his staff since and decided to make it official while on his visit this weekend. "I feel like it's the best decision for me at the time," Turner said. "I just fell in love with the people there and they've showed me nothing but love since offering me, sending me mail, texting me every day."

The relationship with the coaches has stood out drastically in his recruitment along with their vision for him in the program as a hybrid safety and linebacker. "They care for you, they call you almost every day to ask how you're doing," he said. "They ask what your goals are and what you're trying to accomplish. My goals are to get into the NFL, and I feel like they can prep me the best to get there." Turner sees an opportunity to get on the field early in Boulder, which is an additional note that stands out when it came to making his decision. "I feel like there is [an early playing opportunity] if I come in every day, work hard and do my job. I feel like I can get a starting spot." At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Turner is the No. 19 ranked athlete prospect in the country and the No. 3 recruit from the state of Arkansas for the class of 2023, according to Rivals.

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS