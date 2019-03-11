Four-star ATH Mookie Cooper lays out future plans
TORRANCE, Calif. - Teriyon Cooper made a commitment to Texas in mid-February. The coaches showed him a lot of attention, he loved the place and so his pledge was not a surprise.The four-star athlet...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news