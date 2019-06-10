News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 19:35:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star CB Joel Williams backs off Florida commitment

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Joel Williams had narrowed of his list of options down to three after the spring, and after a second trip to Gainesville, the four-star athlete committed to Florida over LSU and Tennessee.Less than...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}