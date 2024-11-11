Four-star 2026 WR Zion Legree commits to Ole Miss after big game visit

Folks in and around Oxford are going to be talking about the Ole Miss win over Georgia for some time.
Recruits will, too, and on Monday one of the top visitors on campus elected to end the process with a commitment to Lane Kiffin and company.
Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest wide receiver Zion Legree picked up scholarship offers from some of the top programs in the country, but the four-star junior saw enough over the weekend to pledge to the Rebels.
"'I'm gonna commit to the sip 🦈🦈," he told Rivals. "It was the coaches and the love they have for me, not just on the field but off the field. The atmosphere and the fans are crazy, too."
Several coaches on staff, from Kiffin on down, played a part in reeling in the newest class of 2026 commitment.
"Coach Lane, coach Patrick (Carter), Alex Brown...." Legree cited. "They're very excited to coach me and get me there."
Legree is the first member of the 2026 class to commit to Ole Miss. In the 2025 cycle, the Rebels hold six commitments from Sunshine State natives as part of a top-20 class to date.
Samari Reed is the blue-chip wideout among the seniors, and now the next cycle has another on board.
"It's how they will develop me," Legree said. "It's to get to the next level. And there are very high chances I'll be playing early.
"I'm very versatile, a big-time play maker and well-coached…and I'll make the QB's job easy."
The dynamic junior, who says he models his game after SEC greats Malik Nabers, Jamarr Chase and former Rebel Elijah Moore, originally listed a top eight including Georgia, Florida, Miami, Missouri, Mississippi State, Illinois and Washington along with Ole Miss.