Four-star 2023 IMG WR Carnell Tate has fluid Top 10
Thirty-plus offers into his recruiting journey and with a Top 10 list shared, one would think Carnell Tate has become accustomed to the attention streaming down from the collegiate level, but even ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news