Barry Odom is out at Missouri after four seasons as the Tigers’ head coach. Mizzou will now embark on a national search for a replacement and try to hold things together on the recruiting trail in the process. Below, Rivals.com has a look a four teams set benefit recruiting-wise from the coaching change in Columbia.

ILLINOIS

Illinois isn’t exactly a recruiting heavyweight, but it has made impressive strides on the trail under head coach Lovie Smith. The Illini currently boasts a 6-5 record and are bowl-bound for the first time since 2014, so Mizzou’s unrest couldn’t come at a better time. Illinois and Mizzou routinely go head-to-head for players in the St Louis area, and Smith’s program now looks like the more stable and appealing destination for the first time in ages. The Tigers’ top-ranked commit, offensive lineman Jalen St. John, is a St Louis product. And while he probably won’t land at Illinois, there’s plenty of talent in the area that certainly could.

KANSAS STATE

The only bowl-bound team in the bordering states of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, Kansas State can sell stability to prospects looking for close-to-home options. Mizzou has been a sporadic thorn in the Wildcats’ side for years, so the current situation could provide relief there. This move won’t pay dividends for K-State right off the bat, but unrest in Columbia is a nice gift for a stable-looking program with a renewed recruiting spirit looking to extract the top prospects from Kansas City and beyond. The Wildcats could reap some serious rewards when it comes to the 2021 class.

MISSOURI

The extended whispers about Odom’s future were undoubtedly impacting recruiting, so the right hire could provide some relief from a perception standpoint. While an unproven head coach will need to prove his worth on the field before top-flight prospects will jump in the boat, a splash hire could inspire some enthusiasm and flip a recruit or two in the 2020 class. The Tigers hold commitments from just two of the top-10 prospects in their state. And while most of said players are currently committed elsewhere, there's no telling which may rethink things should the new Missouri coach come with strong ties to the area or an impressive resume.

NEBRASKA