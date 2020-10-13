Football a priority at the next level for Marcus Morgan
Iowa City (Iowa) West’s Marcus Morgan is one of the top-ranked dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2021 class, but his recruitment has not been as active as others on that list. A reason for that may b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news