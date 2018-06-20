It came down to the combination of education and football for the 6-foot-4, 290 pound offensive guard out of Buford (Ga.).

Riley Simonds had it down to Florida , Missouri and Virginia Tech . He took official visits to all three schools and after mulling things over for a few days, he decided that he wants to be a Gator.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I decided Monday night that it was going to be Florida after praying to God and talking to my family about it," said Simonds. "It was pretty close because of the coaches on each staff, but I just feel best about Florida.

"I let Florida know about my decision Monday night. I called coach Hevesy first. I called him, we had a conversation and we talked about their camps and how he is about to go on vacation, then I told him about my commitment.

"I told coach Dan Mullen next and both were really excited. We talked about my commitment and how we are ready to go to work.

"I just feel best about Florida education and football wise. I want to major in Broadcasting/Journalism and I really love the staff and style of play there.

"Since coach Mullen took over, they have made me a priority. I was talking to the coaches when they were at Mississippi State, so when they went to Florida, we just kept building on that.

"I really like the coach and person that coach Mullen is. I love who he is when is getting his guys where they need to be, then how he is supportive of his players off the field too. I really love who he is as a person and coach.

"I am committed to Florida and I am 100-percent done with the recruiting process. It is a relief to be done with recruiting and I am ready to get to work at Florida so we can bring the Florida fans what they deserve."