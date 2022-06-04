Florida three-star OT James Jenkins commits to Cincinnati
Watch Cincinnati rise on the Rivals 2023 team recruiting rankings with a successful start to the official visit season. The Bearcats are slotted at No. 12 but could get a big boost with players lik...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news