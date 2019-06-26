When Class of 2020 Florida tight end Jonathan Odom committed to Florida last month, he did it after much consideration. After all, Odom had offer from Alabama, Auburn and several others and took visits to multiple campuses across the country. Now that he's on board with the Gators he has no regrets about his decision and has since turned his attention to helping the school add more talent in the 2020 class. Rivals.com recently caught up with Odom to talk Gators.

"It's been great ever since I committed last month I've been talking to Coach Scott and Coach Mullen pretty much every day other every other day. I'm just trying to be the biggest recruiter now try to get some some other guys to join us and stay with us. That's my main thing right now but the whole experience has been great since I announced my decision."

Reaction from the fans: "They have been really great. I mean I was trending in America for about an hour and a half because of it and there's nothing like Gator Nation. I've seen seen all these fan bases throughout this recruiting process and I think that everyone has a couple a couple of toxic fans, but I think Gator Nation has everyone else beat by a long stretch with their with a loyal fan base."

Other school still calling: "Yeah, there are a couple schools are still calling and I don't really talk to them but I don't totally shut them out because you never know that might happen. Just in case something ridiculous happens. When they call they just call me say you always have a spot here if anything goes down, stuff like that. It's great to hear but I'm pretty much done with recruiting. I might take a few visits during the season. But I realized through this whole recruiting process that I want to stay closer to home."

Job as a recruiter: "We just got a commitment from Gerald Mincey and that was a big one for sure. He kind of had some fun on Twitter before he committed. He was kind of messing around messing around with everyone but he was always coming to Florida. Now my teammate who's got an offer, Jordan Young, I'm working on him. He's a 2021 guy so he's got some time but I hope he comes to Florida, too. I'm just letting people know what Florida has to offer but not putting pressure on them because I don't want to make them o anywhere they're not comfortable with but now I'm just letting you know what what they have to offer and personally I think like Coach Mullen is that is going to push us to be great. That's what they let me know, they said that when you get here, it's not going to be fun at first and you may even hate us at times but we're going to be right alongside you to pick you up because we're going to push you as hard as you can and make you the best football player you can be. That's why I felt like Florida is the best place to develop me as a player and get my ready for my long-term goal of making it the NFL."

Next visit to campus: "I plan on going up there a few more times this summer, I'll be going for Friday Night Lights for sure. I might be up before to go to one of the younger kids camps just to go there and hang out and be on campus." .

