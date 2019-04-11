A few weeks ago, Nathaniel Wiggins picked up his first offer. Towards the end of an unofficial visit to Florida, the 6-foot-2, 167 pound sophomore out of Atlanta (Ga.) Grady was offered by the Gators.

After he got campus tour and watched Florida's practice, the news came. That offer was the biggest highlight of the stop in Gainesville, but that was not all that stood out to him.

"I got to watch practice and I like how the defensive backs work," said Wiggins. "They really work hard and they go hard at practice. Practice was great. I just liked how hard they practiced.

"I liked the school too. It was a good visit."