Rivals.com

Malachi Moore plays for a very talented Hewitt-Trussville team in Alabama and he has emerged as one of the top 2020 prospects in his state.

Over a dozen schools have offered the 6-foot, 160 pound cornerback with one being the Florida Gators.

Just over a month after Dan Mullen took over in Gainesville is when Moore was offered and the Gators immediately had his attention.

"Florida has had some good defensive backs and I really liked Vernon Hargreaves, Teez Tabor and guys like that, that played there before," said Moore. "I like guys that play there too — Marco Wilson and CJ Henderson definitely stand out.

"That helps Florida a lot with me. Year in and year out they produce defensive backs, so it is a school I will definitely look at."

Moore has never visited Florida, but he hopes to check it out in the coming months. The offer caught him off guard, but with their history, Florida quickly moved up his list.

"Florida has a lot of tradition and they know how to win. I want to get down there as soon as I can to learn more about the coaches and the program.

"I know Florida always has good athletes, they have a new coaching staff that won at Mississippi State and it is a school I am very interested in."