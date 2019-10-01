THE LATEST: Marcus Dumervil seems to be in little hurry when it comes to his recruitment. The four-star tackle has set no timetable for a decision and is limping through the process of setting up official visits. While most think LSU and Florida are his two most likely landing spots, the South Florida-based star is hesitant to confirm such a thing. In fact, he recently scheduled a visit to Louisville and says he will explore other options as well.

Below, Dumervil discusses the major players in his recruitment and talks about his visit schedule.







ON SCHEDULED VISITS:

“The only one I have probably set up so far is probably Louisville for the Clemson game.”





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH LOUISVILLE:

“They tell me about their program and how it’s a family with a lot of tradition. That’s why I want to take a trip. That’s why I wouldn’t mind taking that trip.”





ON WHETHER OR NOT HIS TOP THREE IS FLORIDA, LSU AND OKLAHOMA:

“Well, all of them are in the mix really. I’m not going to call anybody out by saying who’s in the mix and who isn’t.”





ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH LSU:

“Everything is great. You know I’m close with Coach [James] Cregg. He was here [at the game] tonight. I saw him on the sideline. LSU is just LSU, really. I like it.”





ON FLORIDA:

“I talk to them all the time. I talk to Coach [John] Hevesy all the time. Him and Coach [Dan] Mullen, really. They are for sure right up there. LSU, Florida …. And everybody really is right up there.”





ON HIS LAST CONVERSATION WITH FLORIDA:

“I actually talked to them earlier today. They were just talking about my game and talking about a visit. They just told me to come out here and play well. I'm going to visit again soon. I’m just not sure when.”





ON A COMMITMENT TIMETABLE:

“I am going to take more visits. I won’t announce until January or maybe even February. For sure after my season.”



