There have been a few different moments during Rivals100 Tennessee linebacker Martavius French's recruitment when he nearly committed, including back in March during an unofficial visit to Arkansas. But nearly two months has passed since then and he continues to take a measured approach to recruiting while weighing his options. But with spring football wrapping up, French is ready to jump back into recruiting. Rivals.com caught up with him to get the latest, including his thoughts on Arkansas and LSU, two SEC schools heavily involved in his recruitment.

"I haven't been taking a lot of visits lately because we've had spring practice but I'm trying to set up some of my official visits soon."

Arkansas: "Arkansas is still right up there at the top. I almost committed there before and if I was ready to commit it's not just because I felt like that in the moment. It's because I'm serious about them. I still have the same love for Arkansas. I'm just going through the process and taking things slow. I thought they were going to offer Tamarion McDonald, my teammate, and we were all going to commit but that hasn't happened. I want all three of us (Bryson Eason, McDonald and French) to go the same school so we all three need to have that same option."



LSU: "I've always been talking to them a lot and I had a chance to go down there in March and I really enjoyed the visit. When we were campus with Coach Aranda we got to talk to Devin White and that was special. He told us that he could give us some tips and come workout with him and that's kind of special because of the type of player he is and the success he's had. I liked LSU when I first visited a few years ago and I just didn't get the chance to get back and now that I did I really liked it. They have changed things since the last time I was there, improved facilities and stuff like that. Jacob Phillips is a Tennessee guy and he went down there and had success and he's probably going to be going to the league so there might be a chance to come in and fill his footsteps."

Schools in the mix for official visits: "Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Mississippi State, LSU."