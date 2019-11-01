THE COMMITMENT: Marc Britt chose Florida on Friday afternoon, putting to rest a recruitment that carried a twist and turn or two. A four-star wide receiver, Britt originally committed to Miami but backed off that pledge late last year. Now, Britt is part of a UF class that ranks tops in the state of Florida and among the best hauls in the SEC. Below the four-star prospect explains what made him choose the Gators, and Rivals.com takes a look at how he fits with Dan Mullen’s program.

IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY FLORIDA:

“I chose Florida because of coach Dan Mullen, really. He’s doing a great job at what he does there. I feel like I would fit right with his offense and will shine.”





ON WHICH FLORIDA COACH SEALED THE DEAL:

“Coach Brian [Johnson] for sure. That’s my man right there. We always stay in contact. He’s a good coach and he’s good at talking to me.”





ON HIS LEVEL OF COMFORT WITH FLORIDA:

“Me and [fellow Gator commit] Jovens [Janvier] have been playing together since our eighth-grade year. I think still having him there by my side will make me even more comfortable than I am already.”





ON POSSIBLE OTHER VISITS:

“Yes, I might still take other visits."