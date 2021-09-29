Florida enters the mix for Alabama QB Christopher Vizzina
Days after taking in the SEC clash between Alabama and Florida at The Swamp, 2023 Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina received a call he'd long been waiting on.Flo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news