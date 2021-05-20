Florida commit Francois Nolton considers FSU trip
Francois Nolton committed to Florida in early February.The four-star defensive end from Miami (Fla.) Edison says he remains happily committed to the Gators.But Nolton is seriously considering a tri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news