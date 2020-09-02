Rivals.com - Florida commit Carlos Del Rio continues to ascend up the rankings

"The coaches have made it easy for me to stay strong with my commitment to Florida."

"They are trying to help me all they can now. They tell me to work on my game every day, they push me to get better and they talk about how bonding with my wide receivers will be so important when I get there.

"The coaches keep it real with me, they have from the beginning and that is a big reason why I have stayed locked on Florida. They don't guarantee me anything, they tell me I will have to work hard, they keep it real with me and that means more than anything.

"I have been committed to Florida for over a year now and it is just straight Florida for me," said Del Rio. "Other schools used to try to talk to me, but I would tell them I am a hard commit to Florida, so I guess they all have given up.

Carlos Del Rio had a strong off-season and is up to the No. 9-ranked pro-style quarterback in the updated 2021 rankings on Rivals. The four-star at Grayson High in Loganville (Ga.) checks in at No. 139 in the country and he is still locked in on the Florida Gators .

Del Rio has shown improved mechanics, better consistency and overall improvement as a pass the last few months, but that has not been his main focus this off-season.

He has worked on another part of his game more the most.

"More than anything, I have worked on my leadership. Last year, I feel like I didn't lead my team like I should have and I did not take control of things as well as I should, so this off-season, more than anything else, I have worked on that.

"I want to be a better leader. A lot of people have noticed a big difference in me already. I am gaining more control, I am gaining more trust from my team and I have become a much better leader.

"I know that will help me when I get to Florida too."

Right now, Del Rio sees his biggest strength as the ability he has to extend plays when it breaks down. That has a lot to do with his natural athleticism at his position, his feel for the game and his arm strength.

He knows the Florida coaches can help take his game to that next level.

"I am most excited about getting down to Florida and letting coach Brian Johnson and coach Dan Mullen develop me, coach me and help me get better," said Del Rio. "They both have worked with a lot of NFL quarterbacks, so they are great teachers and I know they can help me develop a lot as a quarterback.

"I feel they can make me 10 times better and help me get to the NFL. I talk to them a lot, we have great communication and I cannot wait to work with them."

September 26 is the date SEC football is set to kick off this season. The Gators will travel to Oxford to play Ole Miss and Del Rio will have his eye on the entire team this season.

"I will be watching both sides of the ball. As a quarterback, you have to know all positions on offense and defense because you have to know not only what your guys on the offense are doing, but you have to know where the linebacker is going, what the cornerbacks are playing and all that, so for me, I always watch the entire game and not just focus on quarterback.

"When I watch Florida play this season, I will be looking at how the team connects with each other. I will watch the players, the coaches and just see if they have it all together as one. I want to see how the coaches push the players in games, I want to see the quarterbacks taking leadership and I want to see everyone competing and showing everyone that Florida is that elite school."