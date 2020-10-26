Rivals.com - Florida beats Auburn for four-star LB Jeremiah Williams

Florida beats Auburn for four-star LB Jeremiah Williams
Breaking: This one went back and forth. 4-star Jeremiah Williams commits to #Florida over #Auburn. #GoGators— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) October 26, 2020
“I visited Florida in February, and I almost committed then.”
This one went back and forth... then back again.
And now it looks to be over.
Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay four-star linebacker Jeremiah Williams was on the verge of committing to Florida, and shocking many, back in July. He decided to hold off on that commitment, and Auburn, an in-state school, quickly moved to the top of his list.
For a couple of months, the Tigers led, and a commitment date was then scheduled for earlier this month. Days before he was set to commit, Williams again decided to push his decision back.
All signs pointed to Auburn being the school if he committed, but he just couldn't get Florida out of his mind. He thought about it a little more, and now, he is excited to announce he is a Gator.
"The last few months have been really tough because this decision is going to determine how the rest of my life goes, so it has not been easy," said Williams. "I have been stressed about making the right decision. I know I made the right one now with Florida.
"I have nothing bad to say about Auburn. They treated me like family from the beginning, even before they offered me, but I just have this feeling about Florida.
"I visited Florida in February, and I almost committed then. I had this feeling when I was there and it hasn't gone away. I want to do something different. I want to go out of state, I love the academics at Florida, I have connected with the coaches and I just feel Florida is right school for me."
The Florida coaches had a tough time last week dealing with the coronavirus within the team and then having the cancel their game. In the middle of that though, they received the good news from Williams.
"I facetimed C-Rob (Christian Robinson), and all the coaches were together talking to player's parents about the virus, what was going on, and all that, so I think I really surprised them when I committed.
"All the sudden, each Florida coach started hitting me up, calling me, and they were excited. Coach C-Rob I think was shocked. He thought I was going to Auburn, so I don't think he expected. Coach Clark is another coach that has recruited me, and he was surprised too.
"They were all excited about it thought when we talked about it."
Although Williams was high on Auburn, and almost committed, he just couldn't pull the trigger to the in-state school. He was having "doubts" and "second thoughts", and that is why he called it off.
His feelings about Florida are different.
"I had to think about it, pray about it, and talk to my parents about it, and once I did that for another week, I knew it was Florida," said Williams. "They have been that school in my mind for a long time. Not many knew it though.
"I love their combination of academics and athletics, I love C-Rob and our connection, coach Chase Clark (recruiting department) is from Birmingham, so we really connect.
"I have a great feeling about this decision. I am excited about the change, and the chance to move to Florida, so I am so excited. I am not stressed anymore.
"I can't rep to rep the orange and blue, hearing the fans in the Swamp and prove I can be a dominant force in the SEC."