Rivals.com - Florida beats Auburn for four-star LB Jeremiah Williams

This one went back and forth... then back again.

And now it looks to be over.

Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay four-star linebacker Jeremiah Williams was on the verge of committing to Florida, and shocking many, back in July. He decided to hold off on that commitment, and Auburn, an in-state school, quickly moved to the top of his list.

For a couple of months, the Tigers led, and a commitment date was then scheduled for earlier this month. Days before he was set to commit, Williams again decided to push his decision back.

All signs pointed to Auburn being the school if he committed, but he just couldn't get Florida out of his mind. He thought about it a little more, and now, he is excited to announce he is a Gator.

"The last few months have been really tough because this decision is going to determine how the rest of my life goes, so it has not been easy," said Williams. "I have been stressed about making the right decision. I know I made the right one now with Florida.

"I have nothing bad to say about Auburn. They treated me like family from the beginning, even before they offered me, but I just have this feeling about Florida.

"I visited Florida in February, and I almost committed then. I had this feeling when I was there and it hasn't gone away. I want to do something different. I want to go out of state, I love the academics at Florida, I have connected with the coaches and I just feel Florida is right school for me."