Floodgates open after Jalen St. John de-commits from Missouri
The firing of Barry Odom at Missouri had immediate effects on the Tiger’s 2020 recruiting class. One of the first casualties was St. Louis Trinity Catholic four-star offensive lineman Jalen St. Joh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news