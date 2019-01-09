Five-star OL Myles Hinton details his Stanford commitment
On his 17th birthday, Myles Hinton announced his commitment to the Stanford Cardinal.
Hinton is a 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive tackle out of Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian who had offers from schools coast to coast. He had been focused on Michigan and Stanford for some time, but the No. 17-ranked prospect in the 2020 class is now only thinking about the one in Palo Alto.
Committed!!👀👀〽️🔵or 🔴🌲? pic.twitter.com/HK6ilBpKmv— Myles Hinton (@myles_hint75) January 10, 2019
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I made it up in my mind after I went to the Oregon State game," said Hinton. "The main reason I chose Stanford was a feeling... nothing tangible that can be changed.
"I honestly don’t know what triggered me to feel how I do about it, it just came on slowly. I always thought I wouldn’t be ready until senior year, but I am ready.
"I told them (Stanford coaches) a few weeks ago.
"It’s tough [not going to school with my brother Christopher Hinton), but I know he will be happy where he is and I will be happy where I am. That’s all that matters.
"The journey was stressful because I don’t handle attention well... It stresses me out. I was all Michigan from the start, then I went back and forth between the two until the day I decided I was going to commit."
RIVALS REACTION
This is a huge pick-up for Stanford. The academics are a big part of the decision. Hinton plans to major in Human Biology. The culture fit him. He felt at home there. His brother going to Michigan made him think hard about the Wolverines, but Stanford won out. Hinton is an elite offensive tackle. He is going to come out of high school prepared to compete for early player time. His father (Chris Hinton) had a long, successful NFL career, so the younger Hinton knows the game, the position and will be come out of high school physically and mentally prepared.