Hinton is a 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive tackle out of Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian who had offers from schools coast to coast. He had been focused on Michigan and Stanford for some time, but the No. 17-ranked prospect in the 2020 class is now only thinking about the one in Palo Alto.

"I made it up in my mind after I went to the Oregon State game," said Hinton. "The main reason I chose Stanford was a feeling... nothing tangible that can be changed.

"I honestly don’t know what triggered me to feel how I do about it, it just came on slowly. I always thought I wouldn’t be ready until senior year, but I am ready.

"I told them (Stanford coaches) a few weeks ago.

"It’s tough [not going to school with my brother Christopher Hinton), but I know he will be happy where he is and I will be happy where I am. That’s all that matters.

"The journey was stressful because I don’t handle attention well... It stresses me out. I was all Michigan from the start, then I went back and forth between the two until the day I decided I was going to commit."