2026 TE Ian Premer recruiting update

2026 TE Ian Premer recruiting update

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on 2026 tight end Ian Premer after his latest visit to Kansas.

 • Greg Smith
2026 athlete Jaziel Hart recaps recent Michigan trip, talks upcoming visits

2026 athlete Jaziel Hart recaps recent Michigan trip, talks upcoming visits

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Jaziel Hart enjoyed a recent trip to Michigan and has a pair of visits upcoming.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
How the best 2024 transfer classes are faring so far this season

How the best 2024 transfer classes are faring so far this season

Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks is Louisville's No. 1 wide receiver.

 • Adam Friedman
Florida Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Florida Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Four-star Miami commit Dereon Coleman has taken a big step forward this season.

 • John Garcia Jr.
LSU joins the race for four-star 2027 QB Peyton Houston

LSU joins the race for four-star 2027 QB Peyton Houston

More from 2027 4-star QB Peyton Houston inside

 • Sam Spiegelman

Published Oct 3, 2024
Five-star Jackson Cantwell updates recruitment
Greg Smith
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith caught up with five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to get the latest on his recruitment, NIL and more.

