THE LATEST: A Florida State legacy, five-star cornerback Corey Collier has narrowed his list to roughly 10 schools. That said, it’s unlikely that he’s actually considering all 10. FSU, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Alabama seem to be the most involved parties. Below, Collier discusses his upcoming visits and what he likes about each school he’ll see in the coming months.





ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m going to Florida on March 7. I know that one for sure. Then, I know we’re going to hit Clemson and we're going to hit LSU. Those are the only ones I know for sure right now.”





ON WHY HE LIKES CLEMSON:

“The coaches are why I like Clemson petty much. It’s Coach [Mike] Reed. He keeps it real with me. Like I said, I just like coaches that keep it real with me and don’t try to lie to me. I like coaches that don't sugarcoat anything and that’s Coach Reed.”





ON HOW HE TELLS COACHES ARE LYING:

“It’s easy. I mean, a lot of coaches will tell you one thing, but then you’ll watch the defense and see something different. If there’s that big of a difference between what they say and what you see, it’s pretty easy to tell.”





ON LSU:

“LSU speaks for itself. What else can I say? You know all about their defense and their defensive backs. You see what they did in the national championship game.”





ON FLORIDA:

“I’ve been there a lot, but I’m ready to go back.”





ON IF HE’S AWARE THAT PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO THINK HE MIGHT FAVOR FLORIDA:

“Yeah. I know. I hear it and I read it. We’ll have to see, I guess. That’s all I can say to that.”





ON WHAT HE THE LIKES ABOUT THE GATORS:

“It’s easy to see the defensive backs and the defense getting better year by year. They're improving.”





ON WHICH UF COACH HE’S CLOSEST WITH:

“Coach [Torrian] Gray.”



