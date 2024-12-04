Five-star David Sanders Jr. delaying signing with Tennessee

Five-star David Sanders Jr. is not signing on National Signing Day. The top ranked offensive lineman in the nation has been committed to Tennessee since August but is not ready to fully end his recruitment.

Sanders took another visit to Ohio State for the Indiana game, sparking rumors of a potential flip. The Buckeyes finished second in the race for his commitment and there was still lots of communication between Sanders and Ohio State leading up to his return to Columbus.

Also of note, Ohio State starting left tackle to start the season Josh Simmons just announced he'll be entering the upcoming NFL Draft.

A source, however, says Tennessee has nothing to worry about and Sanders will still end up a Volunteer. The source also said Sanders is still likely to sign this week during the Early Signing Period.

Surely there is more to come here.