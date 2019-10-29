Arik Gilbert shocked many last week when he committed to LSU over Alabama, Georgia and others. The five-star tight end out of Marietta, Ga. quickly got back to Baton Rouge for his first visit as a Tiger commitment.

Things went well. LSU defeated Auburn 23-20, Gilbert felt the love from those in the Boot State and the No. 11 prospect in the country is happy to have recruiting in the rearview mirror.

"I'm just relieved to finally be over with the process so I can focus on finishing off my season and get ready to play at the collegiate level," said Gilbert.

"It was amazing to be back at LSU; the people were stopping me for pictures and speaking to me everywhere I went.

"The players and the coaching staff as well treated me like family even before I was committed, so I feel comfortable around the team and coaches."

Ed Orgeron and his staff are not only doing a great job on the field this season, but on the recruiting trail as well — the are No. 1 in both rankings.

Gilbert said, "The [LSU] staff was ecstatic when they heard about my decision. They said they had no idea that I would come there, but they are very happy to have me."

The feelings are reciprocated.

The 6-foot-5, 258 pound freak athlete is done with the process and now he can be a kid again and focus on the final months of his senior year.

"It feels great to have the recruiting process behind me," said Gilbert. "It feels like I can finally just play the sport I love again without having that big weight on me."

His close friend and teammate BJ Ojulari flipped to LSU from Tennessee over the weekend. Who else could Gilbert pull to Baton Rouge?

" I'm in the process of working on some, but I'll have to let you know [the names] as they come in," said Gilbert.