Five-star Antoine Sampah talks top 8, upcoming visits, & more
Five-star Antoine Sampah hit a major milestone in his recruitment on Sunday when he released his top eight schools. The linebacker out of Woodbridge, Va. took some time to explain why each school m...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news