in other news
Major SEC visit coming up for 2026 four-star Jett Washington
Top four-star safety Jett Washington is planning some major visits in the coming months.
Schools are chipping away at four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington
More from Jacob Washington on Michigan, other schools still in play
Fact or Fiction: Wisconsin has a chance to upset Alabama
Wisconsin has struggled out of the gate, but head into Saturday's home game against Alabama as a 15.5-point underdog.
The latest on four-star OT Andrew Babalola
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on the recruitment of four-star OT Andrew Babalola.
Rankings Spotlight: Ten prospects that have boosted their stock this season
LSU commit Jaiden Braker has been outperforming his rating so far this season.
in other news
Major SEC visit coming up for 2026 four-star Jett Washington
Top four-star safety Jett Washington is planning some major visits in the coming months.
Schools are chipping away at four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington
More from Jacob Washington on Michigan, other schools still in play
Fact or Fiction: Wisconsin has a chance to upset Alabama
Wisconsin has struggled out of the gate, but head into Saturday's home game against Alabama as a 15.5-point underdog.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman and national recruiting analysts Marshall Levenson and John Garcia, along with GamecockScoop.com's Caleb Alexander tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Wisconsin has a chance to upset Alabama
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
1. Texas is the front-runner for Javion Hilson after backing off his longtime Florida State verbal.
Garcia: FACT. Texas was a major contender to flip Javion Hilson over the summer, especially following an official visit to Austin in June. Since, he settled on the Florida State commitment until the start to the 2024 season – combined with continued pushes from others – led to a reset.
Many programs are pushing daily, but Texas has been in that boat for quite some time. The Longhorns' success on the field, recruiting in Florida and trajectory in the SEC have the program's recruiting trending in the right direction. Hilson is in the middle of that, and he's already set the all-important return trip to Austin for the weekend of the Georgia game. It may not come while on campus, but that spectacle won't hurt the Texas case for his commitment and/or eventual signature come December.
Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and others are still working on the five-star edge as well.
Spiegelman: FACT. There was buzz over the summer between the Longhorns and Hilson, the top-100 defensive end, after he made an official visit to Austin over the weekend. Florida State was able to stave off Texas' push – but that was then; this is now. Texas never took its foot off the gas with one of the best edge-rushers in Florida, which has been a rock-solid recruiting ground for Steve Sarkisian's program over the past few cycles. Hilson is expected to take a closer look at several schools before making up his mind again, including these Longhorns.
I like where Texas was sitting over the summer and even more so after his decommitment from the Seminoles.
2. This weekend’s game against LSU has the biggest potential of any recruiting weekend on South Carolina's schedule.
Alexander: FACT. The combination of names on campus, especially 2026 standouts such as receivers Jordon Gidron and Donovan Murph, offensive lineman Darius Gray, defensive back Samari Matthews and elite defensive ends Deuce Geralds and Rodney Dunham, along with the importance of the game, makes it an essential recruiting weekend. The addition of College GameDay in the mix, and an opportunity to knock off a top-25 conference opponent at home to start the season 3-0 means that the stadium will be full and loud and an ideal environment to show young recruits.
The issue? South Carolina has to deliver, and at the very least keep this a fourth-quarter game with the crowd engaged throughout. If it comes out and lays an egg, it could easily have the opposite of the intended effect.
Spiegelman: FACT. South Carolina has some huge games on the schedule, but let's live in the moment for just a second. Shane Beamer's team caught the attention of the entire SEC and the country by beating Kentucky convincingly last weekend on the road, and now Williams-Brice will be the stage to College GameDay and a massive recruiting weekend for the South Carolina staff, including several local targets in the 2025 and 2026 cycles and also some national targets. The Gamecocks are getting some familiar names back on campus – Samari Matthews and in-state targets Jordon Gidron, Desmond Green, Jamel Howse, Donovan Murph, Zyon Guiles, Jaylen McGill and Malcolm Gaston. A great environment and strong showing on the field could yield major returns on the recruiting trail down the road.
3. Texas remains the team to beat for Michael Terry even if he intends to wait until December to reveal his decision.
Levenson: FACT. I view Texas as the team to beat and it is sort of a 'I'll believe it when I see it' in regards to any other program taking the lead. I still view Nebraska as the second-place team here and while the Huskers may have even closed the gap recently, Texas has done nothing to lose ground. The offensive fit as well as the direction of the program on top of the local aspect that would allow Michael Terry to stay close to home puts it over the top.
Matt Rhule and the Huskers are going to continue to make this interesting, especially if they put together the kind of season they are building toward, but the Longhorns will be tough to beat on the trail as signing day nears.
Spiegelman: FACT. Texas is battling Nebraska and Oregon for top-100 athlete Michael Terry out of San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights High School. Terry was previously eyeing a decision in late July and then pushed it back to before his senior season. That deadline has passed and now the four-star playmaker is in line to give a commitment in December – after his senior season. That naturally opens the door for Texas, Nebraska and Oregon to continue to get Terry and his family on campus, and that's already been the case early on this fall.
The Longhorns have maintained a strong position with the four-star athlete and there are still several big opportunities ahead for Texas with Terry, who the staff likes as a big-framed receiver. Until further notice, we are viewing Texas as the team to beat here.