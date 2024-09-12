Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman and national recruiting analysts Marshall Levenson and John Garcia , along with GamecockScoop.com 's Caleb Alexander tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Garcia: FACT. Texas was a major contender to flip Javion Hilson over the summer, especially following an official visit to Austin in June. Since, he settled on the Florida State commitment until the start to the 2024 season – combined with continued pushes from others – led to a reset.

Many programs are pushing daily, but Texas has been in that boat for quite some time. The Longhorns' success on the field, recruiting in Florida and trajectory in the SEC have the program's recruiting trending in the right direction. Hilson is in the middle of that, and he's already set the all-important return trip to Austin for the weekend of the Georgia game. It may not come while on campus, but that spectacle won't hurt the Texas case for his commitment and/or eventual signature come December.

Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and others are still working on the five-star edge as well.

Spiegelman: FACT. There was buzz over the summer between the Longhorns and Hilson, the top-100 defensive end, after he made an official visit to Austin over the weekend. Florida State was able to stave off Texas' push – but that was then; this is now. Texas never took its foot off the gas with one of the best edge-rushers in Florida, which has been a rock-solid recruiting ground for Steve Sarkisian's program over the past few cycles. Hilson is expected to take a closer look at several schools before making up his mind again, including these Longhorns.

I like where Texas was sitting over the summer and even more so after his decommitment from the Seminoles.