Fact or Fiction: Pat Narduzzi should be favorite for ACC Coach of the Year

Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman is joined by national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman , Caleb Alexander of GamecockScoop.com , and Chris Peak of Panther-Lair.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Friedman: FICTION. Jahkeem Stewart’s reclassification wasn’t a surprise but the fact that he isn’t going this season is deflating. Despite the immense potential he has shown on the offseason camp circuit and in about the 10 games he’s suited up for, there is no substitute for live action when it comes to prospect evaluation. He is also on the verge of a potential position change, likely moving from defensive end to defensive tackle, and that transition could come with a learning curve. It would be great to see Stewart suit up again before he moves on to college because there are a number of other defensive prospects in this class who are in contention for the title of “No. 1 defensive prospect in the Rivals250.”

Spiegelman: FICTION. Five-star defensive lineman Jakeem Stewart is the top defensive prospect in the 2025 Rivals250 after reclassifying.

Of course, after changing high schools from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine to New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr and moving into this 2025 recruiting cycle, Stewart will end up in college playing only 10 or so varsity games in his prep career. To me that opens the door for other defensive standouts in this 2025 class. Current five-stars and other players are having fantastic senior seasons and will also have the All-American game stage to further boost their stock.

Stewart has shown outstanding physical traits in those 10 varsity games. He's been productive. He has been a tone-setter. He has shown a lot of what we've seen in multiple camp settings – an outstanding college-ready frame, explosive first step, an array of different pass rush moves, an intensity and ferocity in his play style.

However, because he is not going to suit up as a senior this fall and we will not see him again before he enrolls in college in January, I'm going to take the field from a numbers perspective. There are too many intriguing defensive players that are highly ranked or have had impressive enough senior seasons that it's likely they will finish above Stewart. I'm taking the field as far as No. 1 defensive player when it's all said and done in his class.