Rivals.com

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Virtual junior days can be effective.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Well, we actually don’t know because something like this has never happened. But I like what Kansas is doing here, holding a virtual junior day online with 25 top targets, and other programs will follow suit. In this time of being unable to interact with recruits in person, why wouldn't a program try this? I like the forward thinking. Gorney’s take: FACT. I like the thinking although it’s nowhere near as valuable as a prospect actually going to a school and seeing what he particularly likes and dislikes at each place. I don’t think virtual junior days will lead to a lot of commitments as that could grind to a halt since recruits can’t take visits but it keeps coaches in touch with recruits, it is a new and inventive way to do things and it’s worth a shot.

2. Kyle Pitts is the top TE returning to college football next season.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I know others will come to mind but Kyle Pitts is an unfair advantage for the Florida Gators because he plays like a wide receiver in a tight end’s body. And as he gets bigger and stronger he should dominate even more than he did down the stretch of last season. I know Penn State, Miami and other fanbases will have their say but give me Pitts. Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m going to make an argument for Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth. He has better stats and Freiermuth is an outstanding red-zone target even if he’s not as athletic as Pitts. I wouldn’t make an argument for Miami’s Brevin Jordan, who only had two two touchdowns last season, but Freiermuth is an outstanding tight end and deserves more recognition.

3. It’s easier to “squeeze” recruits during this time of no travel.

