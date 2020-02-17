Rivals.com

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1) Class of 2020 five-star RB Zach Evans will end up at Florida.

Farrell's take: FACT. Why not right? I've said 'fact' to Evans going to Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss so let's make it five. If he visits Florida in March as rumored that should end this process as Tim Brewster is now involved. Brewster is known as a great recruiter and has ties to Texas, so Evans to Florida makes some sense. Gorney's take: FICTION. I'll take the field over Florida. Any team that has been mentioned with Evans throughout his lengthy and zany recruiting process – Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia twice, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State, whoever else – has not landed him yet, so why should I think Florida will? Playing for Dan Mullen would be ideal for Evans. But I'm not sure how the five-star running back is picking his next school, so I'll take everybody else over Florida.

2) Class of 2021 four-star DT Payton Page will pick Clemson.

Farrell's take: FACT. Page recently tweeted that "It's almost that time..." on Monday leading many to believe he could be making his commitment soon. However there is also a chance that he's just naming his official visits or something less dramatic. If he is ready to decide, it seems it is down to Clemson and UNC and I'm not betting against the Tigers here. Gorney's take: FACT. In January, Page released a top five of Clemson, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and LSU, but this clearly feels like a battle of the Carolinas and I'm Clemson would be the team to beat. UNC coach Mack Brown did a phenomenal job recruiting in the 2020 class and that should carry over to 2021, but when Clemson wants an elite recruit from the region, it rarely loses. Page could be a special defensive lineman – one of the next in line at Clemson – and I'm not betting against Dabo Swinney in 2021.

3) Eric Bieniemy should take the Colorado head coaching job.

