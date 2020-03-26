National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE: New SEC assistants who will have big impact on recruiting trail





1. Elite 2022 DB Jaheim Singletary is a lock for Florida.

Jaheim Singletary (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. While many think the highly regarded corner is a heavy lean to Florida, watch out for USC here as well. USC? Across the country with a coach on the hot seat? Yep. Singletary really likes Donte Williams, who was recruiting him when he was at Oregon and that could be the best relationship he has. I still think the Gators land him in the end but keep an eye on the Trojans and others. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Florida is the frontrunner and if Singletary was committing today, I would pick the Gators, but another SEC foe is getting his attention and that’s Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming hard after him, but Florida has proven to be DBU in recent years along with LSU and so I’d still say Florida has an edge in his recruitment. I don’t buy the talk about USC other than a possible visit and some intrigue.

2. Florida State's Marvin Wilson is the best returning defensive tackle.

Marvin Wilson (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Farrell’s take: FACT. There are many talented defensive tackles, but Wilson easily leads the way because of how he can pursue the passer. Tyler Shelvin at LSU is a run stuffer. Jay Tufele is one to watch at USC, but he’s not on the level of Wilson. Wilson could have been a potential late first-rounder in this NFL Draft and he solidifies his stock this year. Gorney’s take: FACT. The list of defensive tackles coming back to college football next season is not elite, but Wilson could be a superstar and have a huge season. There were many reasons why Rivals ranked Wilson as the second-best overall player in the 2017 class and it was because he was relentless, physical, tough and mean. He has started to show that ability at Florida State and we’re going to see a lot more of it this season for the Seminoles. Wilson has something to prove to be a first-round pick and he’s going to accomplish that this season.

3. Demond Demas will make the biggest impact of the incoming WRs in the SEC.