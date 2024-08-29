Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman is joined by national recruiting director Adam Gorney, DevilsIllustrated.com's Conor O'Neill and Jeremy Birmingham of Dottingtheeyes.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Manny Diaz and this Duke regime will recruit at a higher clip than the previous coaching staffs in Durham.

Manny Diaz (Photo by © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

O'Neill: FACT. As early as it is, yeah, this will happen. You could see the groundwork being laid as Manny Diaz picked off each hire of his staff – he turned 50 earlier this year and only one member of his staff, Gabe Infante, is older than him (at 51). It's a young, energetic staff that's geared toward getting on the road and building relationships. All of that didn't just pay off with the flip of Bryce Davis, who's the crown jewel of the class. Duke's 25 commits come from 13 states, including California and Arizona. The other factor that makes this an immediate "fact" is the low bar of recruiting at a higher level than previous staffs. The average team rank of the last eight classes is 53.8 – so, that's what Mike Elko was able to do and what David Cutcliffe was doing for the last six years of his 14-year tenure. Spiegelman: FACT. Mike Elko was an outstanding recruiter during his time in Durham and made a rather seamless transition to Texas A&M, where of course he has the entire state of Texas at his disposal as well. Manny Diaz has already made the biggest splash in Duke recruiting history – at least in recent memory – by flipping Bryce Davis away from conference rival Clemson. Davis, the No. 53 prospect in the Rivals250 for this cycle, is an extremely high-upside blue-chipper at a premium position. He loved Diaz's track record at Penn State and prior, as well as the energy of this staff. North Carolina has been fantastic keeping in-state talent home, and Diaz is aspiring to do the same at Duke. With NIL being a real part of the fabric in Durham, that's becoming a probability.

2. With Zyntreacs Otey reclassifying and Jahkeem Stewart likely following suit, more and more reclassifications are going to surface in this era of college football recruiting.

Zyntreacs Otey (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney: FICTION. There seem to be a few recruits in recent cycles who have pushed up their reclassification but I'm not entirely sure it's because of NIL. That could partly have something to do with it but recruiting has moved up so much that players are regularly being contacted late in middle school or early in high school. Others are dominating so much (does Julian Lewis really need two more full years of high school?) that staying there seems like a waste of their time. For others, being young for your grade when it comes to NFL projection is a major bonus that they want to take advantage of. NIL money could be playing a real factor here but I don't see a mad rush to the exits for dollar bills. Here and there some prospects will do it but I don't think it's really a new trend that we'll see more and more of moving forward. Spiegelman: FACT. When Quinn Ewers reclassified to be a senior at Southlake Carroll to get to Ohio State early, that was the early indicator that this was going to be the wave of the future. Ewers' decision was largely NIL motivated back then – a different time and age. While the majority of states across the country have opened the door for high school athletes to benefit off of their name, image and likeness, it remains a hurdle in certain places. By reclassifying and getting on campus earlier, it organically alleviates any roadblocks in student-athlete's ways in high school and also allows athletes an opportunity to get on campus earlier, get acclimated to the new setting and compete to get on the field earlier. In the NIL era, it seems inevitable that this will only continue. JuJu Lewis reclassified this time last year. Zyntreacs Otey just made a similar move, and there's buzz that Jahkeem Stewart will follow suit soon.

3. Larry Johnson is still the best defensive line recruiter in the country.

Larry Johnson (Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)