Rivals.com

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. D’Eriq King would be a difference maker for Miami.

D'Eriq King (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. It is being reported that the Houston quarterback star is nearly a done deal to the Miami Hurricanes after a great visit. So why would this be different than the hype surrounding Tate Martell last season? Changes have been made at Miami on offense and there are more weapons coming in with the 2020 class and D'Eriq King is more creative as a playmaker at the college level. I don’t know if King pushes Miami to a division title or not but he will certainly be a difference maker. Gorney’s take: FACT. King is the dynamic quarterback that Miami has sorely missed these last few seasons but it’s going to be crucial for the coaches to let him unleash his abilities. I’m not sure the Hurricanes are exactly built for that immediately but they need to figure it out because King can make this offense go. He really had only one huge season at Houston so we might be overblowing his significance but Miami has playmakers and King is another weapon for an offense that has looked woeful at times.

2. Travis Etienne made a mistake staying at Clemson.

Travis Etienne (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. There has been much criticism of the Clemson running back for coming back next season after he’s seemingly proved everything at the college level but I don’t understand the hate. It’s his decision and he feels there is work left to be done and a degree to earn. Let the kid make his own decision and if he balls out the NFL money will be there for him in the 2021 NFL Draft. Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m never going to criticize a player for making the decision he thinks is best but there are significant factors to consider by coming back instead of coming out and being drafted in the NFL. Especially with running backs, tread on the tires is an important draft consideration and Travis Etienne has had more than 200 carries in each of the last two seasons. That would put him over 720 if he continues at this pace and that’s not ideal. It’s also a position especially in the first round where draft analysts aren’t dead-set on who should go Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 and so Etienne could fill that void with a great pre-draft process and move into the first round. And, lastly, is another year at Clemson going to really change hearts and minds on Etienne’s game? He’s a dominant back in college who will be dominant again and so what’s going to be altered one way or another? In the end, Etienne has shown pretty much who he is as a football player - it’s pretty special - and so going to the NFL makes sense to me but I credit the kid for sticking by his choice.

3. Demond Demas has the highest ceiling of all the 2020 wide receivers.

Demond Demas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)